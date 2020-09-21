Suspect sought in shooting that left 4 wounded, child dead

State
STRUTHERS, Ohio (AP) — A gunman walked into a home and opened fire near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border early Monday, killing a 4-year-old and wounding four adults, police said.

Police swarmed the scene on Perry Street.

Two men were in critical condition and two women were shot in the legs, according to authorities. One woman is the mother of the boy who was killed in the gunfire.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

The suspect ran away from the home. Police said the victims told them they did not know the gunman.

The Mahoning County Homicide Task Force was investigating.

Authorities were not sure what the motive for the shooting was.

