Sheriff Paden: Suspects in Custody in Connection to Vandalism Cases

Local News Stories
George Hiotis26

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department says  suspects are now in custody in connection to recent vandalism incidents.  Sheriff Jaffrey Paden says community members provided information in the cases.  Paden says on Sunday a deputy located a suspect’s vehicle in Cambridge.  The deputy says he was able to get a confession and connect multiple individuals to the crimes.  The firearms used in the crimes were also seized as evidence.  The names of the suspects have not yet been released.  

