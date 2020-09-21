Sheriff Paden: Suspects in Custody in Connection to Vandalism Cases

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department says suspects are now in custody in connection to recent vandalism incidents. Sheriff Jaffrey Paden says community members provided information in the cases. Paden says on Sunday a deputy located a suspect’s vehicle in Cambridge. The deputy says he was able to get a confession and connect multiple individuals to the crimes. The firearms used in the crimes were also seized as evidence. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

