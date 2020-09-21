AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .361; T.Anderson, Chicago, .360; J.Abreu, Chicago, .335; Verdugo, Boston, .328; Cruz, Minnesota, .314; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .311; Candelario, Detroit, .307; T.Hernández, Toronto, .307; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .303; Trout, Los Angeles, .292.

RUNS_T.Anderson, Chicago, 43; Trout, Los Angeles, 40; J.Abreu, Chicago, 39; Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Voit, New York, 39; LeMahieu, New York, 38; Lewis, Seattle, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Verdugo, Boston, 33.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 53; Voit, New York, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Olson, Oakland, 42; Tucker, Houston, 41; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 39; Ramírez, Cleveland, 38; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 36; Devers, Boston, 36; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; Seager, Seattle, 33.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 72; T.Anderson, Chicago, 64; Merrifield, Kansas City, 61; LeMahieu, New York, 60; Verdugo, Boston, 59; Devers, Boston, 58; Alberto, Baltimore, 57; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 57; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 57; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 56; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 56; Lindor, Cleveland, 56; Ramírez, Cleveland, 56.

DOUBLES_Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 18; Brantley, Houston, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Franco, Kansas City, 15; Iglesias, Baltimore, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; J.Abreu, Chicago, 14; Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Biggio, Toronto, 14; Alberto, Baltimore, 13; Choi, Tampa Bay, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Voit, New York, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 18; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; Sanó, Minnesota, 13; Springer, Houston, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 13; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 13.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 19; Margot, Tampa Bay, 12; Moore, Seattle, 12; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Grossman, Oakland, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; V.Reyes, Detroit, 7.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 6-2; Fiers, Oakland, 6-2; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Foster, Chicago, 5-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.74; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.04; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.52; Lynn, Texas, 2.53; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.57; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.90; G.Cole, New York, 3.00; Ryu, Toronto, 3.00; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3.12; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.49.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 112; G.Cole, New York, 87; Giolito, Chicago, 86; Lynn, Texas, 84; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 83; Carrasco, Cleveland, 74; Maeda, Minnesota, 71; Bundy, Los Angeles, 69; Ryu, Toronto, 68; F.Valdez, Houston, 68.