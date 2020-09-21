Command Center reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

Carolyn Fleegle

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday that 12 Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 382 is a 30-year-old woman. Case 384 is a 46-year-old woman. Case 385 is a 26-year-old woman. Case 386 is an 82-year-old woman. Case 387 is a 30-year-old man. Case 388 is a 30- year-old woman. Case 390 is a 73-year-old woman. Case 391 is a 41-year-old woman. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Case 383 is an 82-year-old man who is hospitalized and not connected to previous cases.

Case 389 is a 2-year-old boy connected to case 388. Case 392 is a 42-year-old man connected to case 388. Case 393 is a 42-year-old woman connected to case 388. These cases are recovering at home.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 383 Confirmed Cases • 10 Probable Cases • 393 Total Cases • 52 Active Cases • 5 Current Hospitalization/45 Total Hospitalizations • 2 Deaths

Carolyn Fleegle

