Cleveland hosts Chicago, looks to build on Carrasco’s strong showing

Chicago White Sox (34-19, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (29-24, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Dane Dunning (2-0, 2.33 ERA) Cleveland: Aaron Civale (3-5, 3.80 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts against Detroit.

The Indians are 19-17 against opponents from the AL Central. Cleveland has hit 51 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads the club with 15, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The White Sox are 25-11 in division play. Chicago has hit 89 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Jose Abreu leads the club with 18, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .574.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .651.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb), Tim Anderson: (right hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.