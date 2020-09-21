MONDAY 9/21:

TODAY: Mainly Sunny. Pleasant. High 69°

TONIGHT: Starry Skies. Chilly. Low 40°

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 71°

DISCUSSION:

Another round of mainly sunny skies and pleasant conditions on-tap across SE Ohio today. High pressure will continue to bring lots of sunshine to SE Ohio, along with highs close to 70 this afternoon.

Skies will continue to be clear throughout the overnight, along with chilly conditions. Lows will bottom out around 40, with some areas in the upper 30s.

Mostly sunny skies and a few more degrees of warmth will be in store for your Tuesday, with highs in the lower 70s. Autumn begins on Tuesday at 9:30 AM EDT, but it will not feel like Autumn for long.

Warmer, above average temperatures will begin to move back into the region for the remainder of the week into the weekend. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 70s through the end of the work week, along with mainly dry conditions.

Rain chances will return to the region on Friday, with a stray shower chance, but rain chances will increase this weekend. The best chance of seeing rain will occur on Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s.

Have a Great Monday!

