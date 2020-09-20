The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clemson (59)
|2-0
|1523
|1
|2. Alabama (1)
|0-0
|1458
|2
|3. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1368
|3
|4. Georgia
|0-0
|1320
|4
|5. Florida
|0-0
|1239
|5
|6. LSU (1)
|0-0
|1221
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|2-0
|1200
|7
|8. Texas
|1-0
|1037
|9
|8. Auburn
|0-0
|1037
|8
|10. Texas A&M
|0-0
|972
|10
|11. North Carolina
|1-0
|883
|12
|12. Miami
|2-0
|816
|17
|13. UCF
|1-0
|771
|14
|14. Cincinnati
|1-0
|720
|13
|15. Oklahoma St.
|1-0
|693
|11
|16. Tennessee
|0-0
|529
|15
|17. Memphis
|1-0
|510
|16
|18. BYU
|1-0
|405
|21
|19. Louisiana-Lafayette
|2-0
|374
|19
|20. Virginia Tech
|0-0
|350
|20
|21. Pittsburgh
|2-0
|315
|25
|22. Army
|2-0
|296
|22
|23. Kentucky
|0-0
|230
|23
|24. Louisville
|1-1
|115
|18
|25. Marshall
|2-0
|108
|–
Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas St. 20, Mississippi St. 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Mississippi 4, Appalachian St. 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1.
Please follow and like us: