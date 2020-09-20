The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Clemson (59) 2-0 1523 1 2. Alabama (1) 0-0 1458 2 3. Oklahoma 1-0 1368 3 4. Georgia 0-0 1320 4 5. Florida 0-0 1239 5 6. LSU (1) 0-0 1221 6 7. Notre Dame 2-0 1200 7 8. Texas 1-0 1037 9 8. Auburn 0-0 1037 8 10. Texas A&M 0-0 972 10 11. North Carolina 1-0 883 12 12. Miami 2-0 816 17 13. UCF 1-0 771 14 14. Cincinnati 1-0 720 13 15. Oklahoma St. 1-0 693 11 16. Tennessee 0-0 529 15 17. Memphis 1-0 510 16 18. BYU 1-0 405 21 19. Louisiana-Lafayette 2-0 374 19 20. Virginia Tech 0-0 350 20 21. Pittsburgh 2-0 315 25 22. Army 2-0 296 22 23. Kentucky 0-0 230 23 24. Louisville 1-1 115 18 25. Marshall 2-0 108 –

Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas St. 20, Mississippi St. 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Mississippi 4, Appalachian St. 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1.