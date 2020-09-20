The Top Twenty Five

Associated Press15

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (59) 2-0 1523 1
2. Alabama (1) 0-0 1458 2
3. Oklahoma 1-0 1368 3
4. Georgia 0-0 1320 4
5. Florida 0-0 1239 5
6. LSU (1) 0-0 1221 6
7. Notre Dame 2-0 1200 7
8. Texas 1-0 1037 9
8. Auburn 0-0 1037 8
10. Texas A&M 0-0 972 10
11. North Carolina 1-0 883 12
12. Miami 2-0 816 17
13. UCF 1-0 771 14
14. Cincinnati 1-0 720 13
15. Oklahoma St. 1-0 693 11
16. Tennessee 0-0 529 15
17. Memphis 1-0 510 16
18. BYU 1-0 405 21
19. Louisiana-Lafayette 2-0 374 19
20. Virginia Tech 0-0 350 20
21. Pittsburgh 2-0 315 25
22. Army 2-0 296 22
23. Kentucky 0-0 230 23
24. Louisville 1-1 115 18
25. Marshall 2-0 108

Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas St. 20, Mississippi St. 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Mississippi 4, Appalachian St. 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1.

