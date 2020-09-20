Mcdonald’s Farm Rolls Out Harvest Festivities

Logan Slusser47

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-McDonald’s farm outside Adamsville is starting its annual harvest festivities this weekend. 

As well as rolling out its reap of the fall harvest Mcdonald’s Farm also has a deal meant to incentivize family visits. Susan McDonald has more information. 

“This fall we have pumpkins and mums for sale. We also have lots of gourds and squash. We’re going to have straw and indian corn as well. So you can come here and have all your fall decorating needs met. We also have hot fresh donuts every weekend… In the month of September grandparents get in for free with a paying child. We encourage that because we want grandchildren and grandparents to come out and get fresh air and have a lot of fun.”

McDonald also has a vast corn maze and a sandwich shop on its premises. The prices for its pumpkins and mums is very reasonable. 

“You can buy your pumpkins already picked up at the front. The small, medium and large are for $4.50, $5.50 and $6.50. We have gourds and pie pumpkins from a dollar to two dollars, three dollars. We have big jumbo pumpkins that are ranging up to $11.50. You can also take a wagon and go out into the field and pick your own pumpkin.” 

For information on the farm’s COVID protocol visit its website. 

