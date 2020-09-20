IPL: Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Marcus Stoinis’ brilliant all-round performance carried Delhi Capitals to a Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

As a batsman, Stoinis smashed 53 runs off 21 balls and lifted Delhi’s total to 157-8 with Chris Jordan conceding 30 runs off the 20th over.

As a bowler, Stoinis forced the game into the Super Over by dismissing opener Mayank Agarwal and Jordan off the last two balls as Punjab also finished on 157-8. Agarwal hit 89 off 60 balls before missing out on Stoinis’ low full toss and holed out in the deep.

“It’s a weird game isn’t it?” Stoinis said. “Sometimes the luck goes your way, but you can easily go from hero to villain … we were nervous for a bit.”

The star-studded and lucrative Twenty20 cricket competition is being played in the United Arab Emirates this year, but without spectators.

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada restricted Punjab’s total to just two runs in the Super Over by dismissing captain KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran off his second and third deliveries which brought an end to the over.

Delhi achieved the target after Mohammed Shami bowled a wide and then Rishabh Pant neatly turned the seamer to fine leg for two runs.

Earlier, Rahul and Agarwal laid a decent platform of 30 runs for the run chase before Punjab collapsed to 35-4. Rahul was bowled by seamer Mohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin removed Karun Nair and Pooran in his only over, finishing with 2-2.

Delhi’s premier spinner Ashwin had to leave the field after finishing his first over when he hurt his left shoulder while attempting to stop Glenn Maxwell’s drive off his own bowling.

Delhi didn’t feel Ashwin’s absence much as Axar Patel (1-14) bowled an economical four-over spell before Agarwal turned the game on its head.

Needing 13 to win off Stoinis’ last over, Agarwal smashed six off the first ball, ran two runs off the second and then tied the scores with a boundary off the third delivery.

But Agarwal missed the fourth delivery as he went for the hook before he holed out in the deep while going for a big shot off a low delivery.

“It is bittersweet,” Punjab captain Rahul said. “At the end of 10 overs I would have taken the Super Over. We wish to learn from our mistakes and build as a team. Mayank was unbelievable … to get the game that close is a magical effort.”

Delhi had struggled to 100-6 in 17 overs after being put into bat before Stoinis propelled the total by smashing seven fours and three sixes.

Shami (3-15) had two early wickets and then got rid of Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer (39) in his return spell. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (1-22) made an impressive IPL debut as he clean bowled Pant before Stoinis took charge.

The Australian all-rounder clubbed three fours and two sixes off Jordan’s last over before he was run out off the penultimate ball while going for the second run.

On Monday in Dubai, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.

India is not hosting the tournament because of the impact of the coronavirus, including travel restrictions.

