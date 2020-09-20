Carrasco expected to start for the Indians against Tigers

Cleveland Indians (28-24, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (22-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Carlos Carrasco (2-4, 3.27 ERA) Detroit: Matthew Boyd (2-6, 6.75 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

The Tigers are 11-22 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .312.

The Indians have gone 18-17 against division opponents. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .316, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .367.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candelario leads the Tigers with 28 RBIs and is batting .312.

Cesar Hernandez leads the Indians with 56 hits and is batting .275.

INJURIES: Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee), Miguel Cabrera: (illness), Austin Romine: (wrist).

Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.