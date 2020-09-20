Blue Jays look to break 6-game skid against Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays (26-26, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (27-25, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Toronto: Taijuan Walker (3-3, 3.05 ERA) Philadelphia: Adonis Medina (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Phillies are 19-12 on their home turf. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .258 batting average, Alec Bohm leads the team with an average of .326.

The Blue Jays are 14-19 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with an average of .304.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 21 extra base hits and is batting .267.

Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 22 extra base hits and 28 RBIs.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), Alec Bohm: (illness), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).

Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Rafael Dolis: (knee), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

