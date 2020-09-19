Walk To End Alzheimer’s Held

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-A walk to raise money and awareness of neurological disease Alzheimer’s took place this morning in Zanesville.

The walk took place in separate events across Muskingum, Coshocton and Guernsey counties. Participator Becky Bruce tells us more about the event.

“We are walking to end Alzheimer’s. This year is a little different, people are walking everywhere, so you’ll see teams all over Zanesville, walking… We walked around Melody Lake and up Fleegle drive… all the money stays here locally. We’re with the greater East Ohio chapter, and it stays locally to help with support and education.”

Bruce has spent a lot of time raising awareness for the disease. She says there is a long list of things people can do to help care for those afflicted.

“Honestly, offering to help the caregiver, because it’s a 24 hour a day job. Even visiting them, and still treating them as a person even though some of their cognitive ability is gone. So treating them as you would with dignity and respect.”

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association on their website.