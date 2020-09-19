Veterans Foundation Golf Tournament Held At Green Valley

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Green Valley Golf Course was home to the Veteran’s Appreciation Foundation’s annual golf tournament this morning.

Board member and course golf pro Steve Galloway says that about 120 golfers came out today to participate. Galloway says that the tournament will help fund the foundation’s activities.

“We hold breakfasts once a month for all the veterans at the VFW, the American Legion, The Eagles. We also pay for any veteran that wants to go on the honor flight. All the honor flights right now have been suspended but once they get back going we will pay for all the veterans going on the honor flights.”

The group also brings care packages to veterans in nursing homes and hospice centers. The group and event have a large group of sponsors that Galloway is eternally grateful for.

“All this couldn’t be done without our sponsors. When we started this, it’s been about six years ago now, we didn’t know how the community would react to this. It’s just been fantastic. The sponsors have been more than generous and we couldn’t do any of this without our sponsors.”

If you would like to get involved with the foundation contact one of the board members or go to the Muskingum County Community Foundation for more details.