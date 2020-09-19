Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Fort Leboeuf 41, Mercyhurst Prep 7
Franklin 21, Titusville 0
Jeannette 55, Riverview 6
Northwestern 51, Saegertown 0
Shenango 44, Fort Cherry 0
Springdale 40, Bishop Canevin 20
Tamaqua 20, Lehighton 14
Union City 38, Seneca 22
West Branch 42, Moshannon Valley 7
West Middlesex 10, Kennedy Catholic 0
Windber 42, Hanover Area 25
York Suburban 43, Eastern York 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbia-Montour vs. Scranton Holy Cross, ccd.
Ferndale vs. Portage Area, ccd.
Ferndale vs. Windber, ccd.
Milton Hershey vs. Hershey, ccd.
Pope John Paul II vs. Berks Catholic, ccd.
Scranton Prep vs. Dunmore, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
