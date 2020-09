PREP FOOTBALL=

Jeannette 55, Riverview 6

Tamaqua 20, Lehighton 14

Union City 38, Seneca 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbia-Montour vs. Scranton Holy Cross, ccd.

Ferndale vs. Portage Area, ccd.

Milton Hershey vs. Hershey, ccd.

Pope John Paul II vs. Berks Catholic, ccd.

Scranton Prep vs. Dunmore, ccd.

