Man killed, both drivers hurt in head-on crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A head-on crash in Ohio’s capital city has left a man dead and both drivers injured.

Columbus police said the accident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, when a car driven by Ollie Morris, 49, crossed the center line and struck a car driven by Lakisha Williams, 29.

Morris, a male passenger in his vehicle and Williams were all taken to a hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead a short time later. His name has not been released.

Williams was hospitalized in serious condition, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening. Morris was treated for minor injuries and later released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.