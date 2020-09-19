Man killed, both drivers hurt in head-on crash in Columbus

State
Associated Press14

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A head-on crash in Ohio’s capital city has left a man dead and both drivers injured.

Columbus police said the accident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, when a car driven by Ollie Morris, 49, crossed the center line and struck a car driven by Lakisha Williams, 29.

Morris, a male passenger in his vehicle and Williams were all taken to a hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead a short time later. His name has not been released.

Williams was hospitalized in serious condition, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening. Morris was treated for minor injuries and later released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ohio guidelines discourage traditional trick-or-treating

Associated Press

Ohio guidelines discourage traditional trick-or-treating

Associated Press

ACLU report says reducing cash bail could save Ohio millions

Associated Press