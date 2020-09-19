AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .367; T.Anderson, Chicago, .365; Verdugo, Boston, .328; J.Abreu, Chicago, .327; Candelario, Detroit, .318; Cruz, Minnesota, .314; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .312; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .307; T.Hernández, Toronto, .306; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .300.

RUNS_T.Anderson, Chicago, 41; Trout, Los Angeles, 40; J.Abreu, Chicago, 38; LeMahieu, New York, 37; Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Voit, New York, 37; Lewis, Seattle, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; Verdugo, Boston, 33.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 51; Voit, New York, 47; Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Olson, Oakland, 41; Tucker, Houston, 40; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 39; Devers, Boston, 36; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; Seager, Seattle, 33; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 33.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 68; T.Anderson, Chicago, 62; Merrifield, Kansas City, 59; Verdugo, Boston, 59; LeMahieu, New York, 58; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 57; Devers, Boston, 56; Alberto, Baltimore, 55; Cruz, Minnesota, 55; Lindor, Cleveland, 55.

DOUBLES_Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 17; Brantley, Houston, 15; Franco, Kansas City, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Biggio, Toronto, 14; Devers, Boston, 14; Iglesias, Baltimore, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Alberto, Baltimore, 13; Choi, Tampa Bay, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Voit, New York, 20; J.Abreu, Chicago, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Sanó, Minnesota, 12.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 18; Margot, Tampa Bay, 12; Moore, Seattle, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Grossman, Oakland, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 6-2; Fiers, Oakland, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Bassitt, Oakland, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.74; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.19; Lynn, Texas, 2.40; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.52; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.57; G.Cole, New York, 3.00; Ryu, Toronto, 3.00; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3.12; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.27; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.49.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 112; G.Cole, New York, 87; Giolito, Chicago, 86; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 83; Lynn, Texas, 79; Maeda, Minnesota, 71; Bundy, Los Angeles, 69; F.Valdez, Houston, 68; Carrasco, Cleveland, 63; Greinke, Houston, 62.