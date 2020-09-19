Lions put OG Dahl on IR, sign OG Wiggins off practice squad

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions will be without a starting offensive guard against Green Bay.

Detroit put guard Joe Dahl on injured reserve due to a groin injury Saturday, a day before playing the Packers on the road.

The Lions signed guard Kenny Wiggins off the practice squad. Detroit also elevated defensive back Dee Virgin and defensive tackle Kevin Strong from the practice squad to add depth at banged-up position groups.

Oday Aboushi will likely replace Dahl in the lineup. Aboushi started 10 games as a rookie with the New York Jets in 2014 and has 34 career starts.

The Lions have ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Desmond Trufant and defensive tackle Nick Williams against Green Bay. Golladay was inactive in Week 1 and Trufant left the season-opening loss to Chicago with hamstring injuries. Williams, who was listed as questionable on the injury report with a shoulder injury, was downgraded to out on Saturday.

The Packers placed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve Saturday and elevated tight end John Lovett and defensive lineman Willington Previlon from the practice squad to the active roster for the Lions game.

