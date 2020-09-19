PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy of the New Church 14, Riverside 7
Albert Gallatin 28, Brooke, W.Va. 19
Aliquippa 44, Ambridge 0
Allentown Central Catholic 34, Whitehall 13
Apollo-Ridge 48, Freeport 14
Avella 26, Jefferson-Morgan 8
Bald Eagle Area 46, Huntingdon 8
Beaver Falls 29, Laurel 14
Bedford 27, Richland 20
Belle Vernon 45, West Mifflin 0
Bellwood-Antis 47, Everett 0
Bentworth 14, Monessen 6
Berks Catholic 56, Northwestern Lehigh 35
Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Conemaugh Township 0
Bermudian Springs 35, Hanover 0
Berwick 37, Pittston Area 14
Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Forest Hills 0
Brentwood 37, Quaker Valley 20
Brookville 49, Central Clarion 30
Cambridge Springs 13, Maplewood 0
Canon-McMillan 24, Mount Lebanon 17
Carmichaels 43, Mapletown 8
Central Cambria 28, Cambria Heights 0
Central Martinsburg 26, Bellefonte 14
Central Mountain 7, Selinsgrove 3
Central Valley 49, Blackhawk 6
Central York 55, Red Lion 0
Chartiers Valley 9, South Fayette 7
Chartiers-Houston 21, Bethlehem Center 6
Chestnut Ridge 37, Bishop McCort 6
Clairton 53, Leechburg 14
Cocalico 49, Garden Spot 21
Columbia 19, Lancaster Catholic 14
Conemaugh Valley 35, Shade 14
Conrad Weiser 34, Fleetwood 13
Cornell 27, Northgate 6
Coudersport 52, Port Allegany 6
Crestwood 33, Tunkhannock 21
Dallas 48, Wyoming Valley West 12
Danville 55, Midd-West 22
Delone 38, York County Tech 0
Derry 31, Deer Lakes 7
Donegal 42, Annville-Cleona 14
ELCO 28, Ephrata 27
East Allegheny 35, Burrell 14
Eisenhower 55, Iroquois 6
Elizabeth Forward 45, Brownsville 0
Elizabethtown 42, Lancaster McCaskey 6
Elk County Catholic 32, Cameron County 6
Erie Cathedral Prep 48, Erie 26
Erie McDowell 45, Butler 7
Exeter 41, Hempfield 34, OT
Fairfield 20, Biglerville 14
Fairview 21, Girard 14
Franklin Regional 42, Fox Chapel 20
Freedom Area 21, Elwood City Riverside 0
Gateway 55, Bethel Park 14
General McLane 35, Corry 0
Governor Mifflin 48, West Lawn Wilson 7
Greater Latrobe 35, Mount Pleasant 7
Greensburg Central Catholic 26, Imani Christian Academy 0
Greensburg Salem 13, Knoch 12
Grove City 34, Slippery Rock 21
Hampton 17, Armstrong 0
Harbor Creek 35, North East 0
Hickory 21, Sharon 10
Homer-Center 54, West Shamokin 13
Hughesville 37, Warrior Run 13
Jersey Shore 53, Shikellamy 0
Jim Thorpe 22, Blue Mountain 21
Karns City 55, Dubois 14
Keystone Oaks 44, Steel Valley 36
La Salle 35, Manheim Township 27
Lake-Lehman 35, Nanticoke Area 3
Lakeview 26, Cochranton 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Solanco 15
Laurel Highlands 16, Ringgold 12
Lebanon 39, Northern Lebanon 7
Ligonier Valley 35, Frazier 19
Mahanoy Area 31, Schuylkill Haven 20
Manheim Central 41, Cedar Crest 6
Marion Center 28, Purchase Line 20
Mars 12, Highlands 7
McGuffey 40, Charleroi 6
McKeesport 48, New Castle 27
Meyersdale 14, Blacklick Valley 6
Mifflinburg 17, Lewisburg 14
Moniteau 21, Punxsutawney 14
Montour 27, Hopewell 12
Montoursville 55, Central Columbia 3
Moon 17, North Hills 0
Muncy 42, Bucktail 24
Musselman, W.Va. 43, Hollidaysburg 7
New Brighton 6, Ellwood City 0
New Oxford 24, Susquehannock 2
North Penn-Mansfield 17, Wellsboro 14
North Schuylkill 41, Pine Grove 19
Northern Bedford 40, Glendale 0
Northern Cambria 25, Blairsville 12
Northwest Area 21, Montgomery 10
Northwest Area 36, Columbia-Montour 6
Notre Dame-Green Pond 59, Muhlenberg 14
Octorara 40, Schuylkill Valley 10
Oil City 38, Meadville 14
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 41, Burgettstown 0
Palisades 42, Wilson 20
Panther Valley 28, Marian Catholic 7
Penn Cambria 49, Somerset 27
Penns Manor 33, Saltsburg 13
Peters Township 24, Penn-Trafford 21
Pine-Richland 34, Upper St. Clair 13
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 38, Norwin 28
Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Valley 6
Plum 48, Indiana 10
Portage Area 63, North Star 12
Pottsville Nativity 27, Pequea Valley 23
Redbank Valley 21, Brockway 7
Reynolds 47, Mercer 0
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 17, Kane Area 14
Rochester 54, Union Area 24
Seneca Valley 38, Hempfield Area 0
Serra Catholic 50, Seton-LaSalle 25
Shaler 40, West Allegheny 7
Shamokin 37, Milton 6
Sharpsville 14, Greenville 6
Smethport 60, Otto-Eldred 6
South Park 28, Yough 26
South Side 24, Carlynton 8
Southern Columbia 41, Bloomsburg 0
Southern Huntingdon 32, Mount Union 14
Southmoreland 28, South Allegheny 21
Spring Grove 31, Northeastern 14
St. Marys 69, Bradford 13
Sto-Rox 28, Avonworth 13
Thomas Jefferson 51, Trinity 14
Troy 35, Towanda 0
Tussey Mountain 33, Claysburg-Kimmel 26, OT
Union/AC Valley(FB) 14, Keystone 7
United 8, Bishop Carroll 0
Warwick 43, Penn Manor 13
Washington 55, Waynesburg Central 0
Westmont Hilltop 34, Greater Johnstown 14
Wilkes-Barre Area 28, Hazleton Area 21
Williams Valley 54, Shenandoah Valley 0
Williamsburg 14, Juniata Valley 9
Williamsport 35, Wyoming Area 14
Wilmington 41, Farrell 20
Woodland Hills 26, Penn Hills 7
Wyalusing 46, Cowanesque Valley 21
Wyomissing 45, Hamburg 0
York 45, Dover 7
York Catholic 17, Littlestown 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/