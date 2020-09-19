PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy of the New Church 14, Riverside 7

Albert Gallatin 28, Brooke, W.Va. 19

Aliquippa 44, Ambridge 0

Allentown Central Catholic 34, Whitehall 13

Apollo-Ridge 48, Freeport 14

Avella 26, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Bald Eagle Area 46, Huntingdon 8

Beaver Falls 29, Laurel 14

Bedford 27, Richland 20

Belle Vernon 45, West Mifflin 0

Bellwood-Antis 47, Everett 0

Bentworth 14, Monessen 6

Berks Catholic 56, Northwestern Lehigh 35

Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Conemaugh Township 0

Bermudian Springs 35, Hanover 0

Berwick 37, Pittston Area 14

Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Forest Hills 0

Brentwood 37, Quaker Valley 20

Brookville 49, Central Clarion 30

Cambridge Springs 13, Maplewood 0

Canon-McMillan 24, Mount Lebanon 17

Carmichaels 43, Mapletown 8

Central Cambria 28, Cambria Heights 0

Central Martinsburg 26, Bellefonte 14

Central Mountain 7, Selinsgrove 3

Central Valley 49, Blackhawk 6

Central York 55, Red Lion 0

Chartiers Valley 9, South Fayette 7

Chartiers-Houston 21, Bethlehem Center 6

Chestnut Ridge 37, Bishop McCort 6

Clairton 53, Leechburg 14

Cocalico 49, Garden Spot 21

Columbia 19, Lancaster Catholic 14

Conemaugh Valley 35, Shade 14

Conrad Weiser 34, Fleetwood 13

Cornell 27, Northgate 6

Coudersport 52, Port Allegany 6

Crestwood 33, Tunkhannock 21

Dallas 48, Wyoming Valley West 12

Danville 55, Midd-West 22

Delone 38, York County Tech 0

Derry 31, Deer Lakes 7

Donegal 42, Annville-Cleona 14

ELCO 28, Ephrata 27

East Allegheny 35, Burrell 14

Eisenhower 55, Iroquois 6

Elizabeth Forward 45, Brownsville 0

Elizabethtown 42, Lancaster McCaskey 6

Elk County Catholic 32, Cameron County 6

Erie Cathedral Prep 48, Erie 26

Erie McDowell 45, Butler 7

Exeter 41, Hempfield 34, OT

Fairfield 20, Biglerville 14

Fairview 21, Girard 14

Franklin Regional 42, Fox Chapel 20

Freedom Area 21, Elwood City Riverside 0

Gateway 55, Bethel Park 14

General McLane 35, Corry 0

Governor Mifflin 48, West Lawn Wilson 7

Greater Latrobe 35, Mount Pleasant 7

Greensburg Central Catholic 26, Imani Christian Academy 0

Greensburg Salem 13, Knoch 12

Grove City 34, Slippery Rock 21

Hampton 17, Armstrong 0

Harbor Creek 35, North East 0

Hickory 21, Sharon 10

Homer-Center 54, West Shamokin 13

Hughesville 37, Warrior Run 13

Jersey Shore 53, Shikellamy 0

Jim Thorpe 22, Blue Mountain 21

Karns City 55, Dubois 14

Keystone Oaks 44, Steel Valley 36

La Salle 35, Manheim Township 27

Lake-Lehman 35, Nanticoke Area 3

Lakeview 26, Cochranton 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Solanco 15

Laurel Highlands 16, Ringgold 12

Lebanon 39, Northern Lebanon 7

Ligonier Valley 35, Frazier 19

Mahanoy Area 31, Schuylkill Haven 20

Manheim Central 41, Cedar Crest 6

Marion Center 28, Purchase Line 20

Mars 12, Highlands 7

McGuffey 40, Charleroi 6

McKeesport 48, New Castle 27

Meyersdale 14, Blacklick Valley 6

Mifflinburg 17, Lewisburg 14

Moniteau 21, Punxsutawney 14

Montour 27, Hopewell 12

Montoursville 55, Central Columbia 3

Moon 17, North Hills 0

Muncy 42, Bucktail 24

Musselman, W.Va. 43, Hollidaysburg 7

New Brighton 6, Ellwood City 0

New Oxford 24, Susquehannock 2

North Penn-Mansfield 17, Wellsboro 14

North Schuylkill 41, Pine Grove 19

Northern Bedford 40, Glendale 0

Northern Cambria 25, Blairsville 12

Northwest Area 21, Montgomery 10

Northwest Area 36, Columbia-Montour 6

Notre Dame-Green Pond 59, Muhlenberg 14

Octorara 40, Schuylkill Valley 10

Oil City 38, Meadville 14

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 41, Burgettstown 0

Palisades 42, Wilson 20

Panther Valley 28, Marian Catholic 7

Penn Cambria 49, Somerset 27

Penns Manor 33, Saltsburg 13

Peters Township 24, Penn-Trafford 21

Pine-Richland 34, Upper St. Clair 13

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 38, Norwin 28

Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, Valley 6

Plum 48, Indiana 10

Portage Area 63, North Star 12

Pottsville Nativity 27, Pequea Valley 23

Redbank Valley 21, Brockway 7

Reynolds 47, Mercer 0

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 17, Kane Area 14

Rochester 54, Union Area 24

Seneca Valley 38, Hempfield Area 0

Serra Catholic 50, Seton-LaSalle 25

Shaler 40, West Allegheny 7

Shamokin 37, Milton 6

Sharpsville 14, Greenville 6

Smethport 60, Otto-Eldred 6

South Park 28, Yough 26

South Side 24, Carlynton 8

Southern Columbia 41, Bloomsburg 0

Southern Huntingdon 32, Mount Union 14

Southmoreland 28, South Allegheny 21

Spring Grove 31, Northeastern 14

St. Marys 69, Bradford 13

Sto-Rox 28, Avonworth 13

Thomas Jefferson 51, Trinity 14

Troy 35, Towanda 0

Tussey Mountain 33, Claysburg-Kimmel 26, OT

Union/AC Valley(FB) 14, Keystone 7

United 8, Bishop Carroll 0

Warwick 43, Penn Manor 13

Washington 55, Waynesburg Central 0

Westmont Hilltop 34, Greater Johnstown 14

Wilkes-Barre Area 28, Hazleton Area 21

Williams Valley 54, Shenandoah Valley 0

Williamsburg 14, Juniata Valley 9

Williamsport 35, Wyoming Area 14

Wilmington 41, Farrell 20

Woodland Hills 26, Penn Hills 7

Wyalusing 46, Cowanesque Valley 21

Wyomissing 45, Hamburg 0

York 45, Dover 7

York Catholic 17, Littlestown 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/