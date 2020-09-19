Family Sells Fall Goods At Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Ashley and Aaron Hoover have taken to the Zanesville Farmers Market to sell pumpkins and kettle corn to celebrate fall.

The Hoovers are joined by their three children. The couple has more information on themselves.

“We have some kettle corn. We make the kettle corn on site. And have our farm pumpkins… We are in Dresden, off of Red Bud Road. We recently purchased the farm and just started selling the pumpkins.”

Though their farm is new the Hoovers have already perfected their cultivation and kettle corn process.

“So the pumpkins we planted this year were Autumn gold, and they take about ninety days to mature, so we just did probably a quarter acre of pumpkins this year… It’s pretty easy to make, it doesn’t take very long, like I said we pop it here. We use soybean oil, salt, sugar and corn obviously. It’s not bad, it’s fun and we enjoy it.”

The Zanesville Farmers Market runs through the end of October.