The Latest: Pieters grabs lead on chilly day at Winged Foot

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest from the U.S. Open (all times EDT):

9:35 a.m.

Thomas Pieters made two birdies on the front nine to jump into the lead early on a cool, breezy Day 2 at the U.S. Open.

He is at 6-under par, one shot ahead of Justin Thomas, who tees off Friday afternoon.

With the entire morning wave on the course, Pieters was one of only six players with a below-par score for the day.

Winds are blowing out of the north and the temperature is hovering around 60, setting up what is expected to be a tougher day than Thursday, when Thomas shot the lowest U.S. Open score in history at notoriously difficult Winged Foot.

Tiger Woods has an afternoon tee time, as do Thomas and Patrick Reed, whose 66 left him one shot off the lead after the first day.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports