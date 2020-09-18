Ohio Means Jobs Offering Training and Re-Training to Dislocated Workers

ZANESVILLE, OH – Ohio Means Jobs has received funding from the State of Ohio to train and re-train dislocated workers. They have several training programs they can look at to help get individuals back into the work force.

“We wanted to reach out to the community to let them know that we have received funding where we can help train and re-train if they have been laid off from their job due to no fault of their own. This money came down kind of for the assistance with COVID-19. So what we want to do is we want to have dislocated workers contact us so that we can sit down with them and talk about training, retraining. What can we do to assist them to get them back into the work force,” Supervisor Julie Metzger said.

Those who are eligible for this opportunity are workers who have been dislocated from their job at no fault of their own. Ohio Means Jobs wants to talk with you to get you re-employed.

“What we focus on is short term training. Something that we can do in a year or less. Because again we want to sit down with you, we want to talk about what would you like to do. What goals do you have, what field of interest do you have. And then we can look at the training program that best suits you, that’s in demand in our area. Because we do have several employers reaching out to us that are in need of trained employees.”

If you are interested in the training and re-training program you can call Ohio Means Jobs at 740-454-6211 to set up a plan that works for you.