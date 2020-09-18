Muskingum Co. Sheriff speaks about being a part of Pence’s visit

ZANESVILLE – Hundreds of people were in attendance for the “Workers for Trump” rally. Muskingum Co. Sheriff Matt Lutz credits his own department for being able to keep everyone safe but also says his working relationship with the United States Secret Service, Zanesville Police Department, and Ohio State Highway Patrol was paramount.

“I think our ability to work with other agencies is huge in these things. There’s a lot that goes into the planning and you always plan for worst case scenarios and hope for the best and I think because of all of our partners that were involved and because of the experience that secret service has on doing these things; they pretty much just tell you what they need and then we just fill in the blanks for them so it was a good event,” Lutz said.

Lutz also shared his personal experience and feels a great honor for having the opportunity to lead the large crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance before Pence took the podium.

“The White House staff through our Republican Party reached out to Mayor Mason to do the prayer and reached out to me to do the Pledge of Allegiance which are very high honors. You know, we have our events hear locally. We reach out to candidates that are running for office and have them be involved for the notoriety of it and give them the honor of doing those things so to be up on the same stage for where the Vice President was and to lead our great county in something like the Pledge of Allegiance is truly an honor,” Lutz said.

Lutz is also grateful for the support for law enforcement that he feels President Trump and Mike Pence show.