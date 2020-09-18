Highlights: River View girls soccer stays atop the league; Sheridan volleyball remains unbeaten

The River View girls soccer team was in first place, in the Muskingum Valley League, heading into Thursday’s game with Tri-Valley.

The Black Bears were looking to keep it that way and they did, beating Tri-Valley 4-2.

Holding on to first place by three points, a win by the Scotties would have tied them atop the MVL with River View. However, with the win, River View holds a six point lead in the MVL standings with Tri-Valley and John Glenn tied for second.

In Volleyball, Sheridan was hosting Perry County rival New Lexington. The Panthers put up a good fight but Sheridan was too much for New Lex, winning in three straight sets.

25-13, 25-12, 25-21.

Sheridan remain unbeaten in league play.