Gonzolo Higuaín signs with Miami after leaving Juventus

MIAMI (AP) — Gonzolo Higuaín signed with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami on Friday, a day after the 32-year-old forward terminated his contract with Italian champion Juventus.

Higuaín signed as a designated player whose salary largest is not counted under the league’s salary cap.

He dropped off last season to eight goals in 32 Serie A matches last and 11 goals in 43 games overall for Juventus, returning to Turin after splitting the 2018-19 season on loan to AC Milan and then Chelsea. He scored 48 goals in 105 league matches over three seasons for Juventus and 66 goals in all competitions.

Higuaín also has played for Argentina’s River Plate (2004-07), Real Madrid (2006-13) and Napoli (2013-16), scoring 306 goals in 640 matches in all competitions. He had 31 goals in 75 international appearances for Argentina from 2009-18.

His brother Federico plays for D.C. United after spending 2012-19 with Columbus.

