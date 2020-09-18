Fulmer scheduled to start as Detroit hosts Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (27-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (21-28, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Zach Plesac (3-2, 2.20 ERA) Detroit: Michael Fulmer (0-2, 9.27 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Cleveland will face off on Friday.

The Tigers are 10-21 against the rest of their division. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with a mark of .381.

The Indians are 17-16 against opponents from the AL Central. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .228 batting average as a team this season, Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .283.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candelario is second on the Tigers with seven home runs and is slugging .554.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 23 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.

INJURIES: Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.