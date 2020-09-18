PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Coventry 21, Norton 14
Albany Alexander 30, Bidwell River Valley 0
Alliance Marlington 45, Salem 35
Amanda-Clearcreek 38, Circleville 18
Andover Pymatuning Valley 42, Fairport Harbor Harding 7
Ansonia 53, Union City Mississinawa Valley 7
Arcadia 53, Cory-Rawson 6
Arcanum 42, New Paris National Trail 25
Archbold 44, Metamora Evergreen 0
Arlington 43, Leipsic 0
Ashland 13, Mansfield Sr. 6
Ashland Crestview 62, New London 14
Ashland Mapleton 50, Greenwich S. Cent. 32
Austintown Fitch 25, Warren Harding 21
Avon 42, N. Olmsted 14
Avon Lake 21, Amherst Steele 7
Bainbridge Paint Valley 55, Chillicothe Unioto 29
Baltimore Liberty Union 77, Cols. Grandview Hts. 6
Barnesville 22, Sarahsville Shenandoah 8
Beaver Eastern 41, Portsmouth Notre Dame 13
Bellaire 25, Toronto 6
Bellevue 20, Tiffin Columbian 13
Beloit W. Branch 37, Carrollton 20
Belpre 26, Crown City S. Gallia 14
Berea-Midpark 28, Grafton Midview 24
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Williamstown, W.Va. 7
Bishop Hartley 49, Cols. St. Charles 10
Bishop Watterson 35, Cols. DeSales 34, 2OT
Bloom-Carroll 14, Logan 0
Bowerston Conotton Valley 48, Madonna, W.Va. 0
Bowling Green 35, Holland Springfield 2
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45, Barberton 31
Bridgeport 46, Beallsville 14
Brookfield 23, Newton Falls 15
Brookville 28, Monroe 3
Bucyrus Wynford 40, Attica Seneca E. 7
Byesville Meadowbrook 36, Coshocton 28
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, Belmont Union Local 20
Caldwell 36, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 33
Caledonia River Valley 28, Marion Pleasant 14
Campbell Memorial 14, Youngs. Liberty 12
Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Akr. Manchester 7
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 18, Bishop Ready 15
Canfield 31, Dover 10
Canfield S. Range 52, Jefferson Area 20
Carey 64, Upper Sandusky 0
Celina 21, Elida 17
Centerburg 34, Sparta Highland 26
Chardon 35, Painesville Riverside 7
Chillicothe 35, Greenfield McClain 7
Chillicothe Zane Trace 36, Southeastern 22
Cin. Anderson 42, Cin. West Clermont 0
Cin. Clark Montessori 22, Cin. Gamble Montessori 14
Cin. Colerain 42, Middletown 6
Cin. College Prep. 70, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Cin. Elder 35, Cin. Moeller 22
Cin. La Salle 17, Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 7
Cin. McNicholas 22, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0
Cin. Purcell Marian 21, Norwood 14
Cin. Walnut Hills 24, Cin. Withrow 6
Circleville Logan Elm 34, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14
Cle. Hts. 39, Garfield Hts. 0
Clyde 34, Sandusky 27
Coldwater 24, New Bremen 7
Cols. Eastmoor 49, Cols. Northland 0
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21, Ashville Teays Valley 12
Columbia Station Columbia 30, Wellington 12
Columbus Grove 45, Delphos Jefferson 6
Conneaut 22, Ashtabula Edgewood 13
Convoy Crestview 1, Bluffton 0
Creston Norwayne 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Crooksville 47, Zanesville W. Muskingum 6
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 62, Massillon Tuslaw 43
Danville 14, Galion Northmor 12
Defiance Tinora 54, Antwerp 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38, Dublin Jerome 27
Delta 44, Swanton 0
Dola Hardin Northern 27, Sidney Lehman 21
Doylestown Chippewa 17, Rittman 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Warsaw River View 21
Dublin Coffman 49, Hilliard Davidson 0
Dublin Scioto 41, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Edgerton 42, Defiance Ayersville 6
Edon 46, Montpelier 14
Elmore Woodmore 43, Fostoria 36
Elyria Cath. 33, Medina Buckeye 14
Findlay Liberty-Benton 31, McComb 0
Frankfort Adena 64, Piketon 32
Franklin 9, Germantown Valley View 3, OT
Fredericktown 28, Mt. Gilead 22
Fremont Ross 35, Tol. Whitmer 33
Ft. Recovery 24, Anna 7
Garfield Hts. Trinity 35, Cuyahoga Hts. 3
Garrettsville Garfield 27, Warren JFK 21
Gibsonburg 54, Castalia Margaretta 7
Glouster Trimble 57, Racine Southern 0
Granville 28, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 9
Green 28, Zanesville 0
Grove City Cent. Crossing 32, Newark 7
Grove City Christian 40, Zanesville Rosecrans 0
Hamilton 41, Cin. Oak Hills 13
Hamilton Badin 42, Bishop Fenwick 6
Hamilton New Miami 14, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 8
Hannibal River 47, Magnolia, W.Va. 14
Harrod Allen E. 50, Paulding 14
Heath 28, Johnstown 21
Hicksville 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 22
Holgate 56, Stryker 0
Howard E. Knox 33, Cardington-Lincoln 18
Hubbard 25, Girard 7
Huber Hts. Wayne 70, Beavercreek 8
Hudson 62, Wadsworth 42
Huron 42, Vermilion 7
Independence 16, Rocky River Lutheran W. 6
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 25, Cin. St. Xavier 22
Ironton 41, Ironton Rock Hill 0
Jamestown Greeneview 35, Spring. Cath. Cent. 7
Jeromesville Hillsdale 31, Smithville 7
Kenton 34, Defiance 13
Kettering Alter 48, Day. Carroll 0
Kettering Fairmont 21, Miamisburg 7
Kings Mills Kings 41, Lebanon 20
Kirtland 58, Orwell Grand Valley 0
LaGrange Keystone 28, Sheffield Brookside 13
Lakewood 55, Parma Normandy 14
Lancaster 41, Reynoldsburg 40, OT
Lewis Center Olentangy 37, Hilliard Darby 6
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31, Cols. Upper Arlington 14
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 25, Casstown Miami E. 14
Lewistown Indian Lake 20, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14, OT
Liberty Center 36, Bryan 18
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 28, Cin. Princeton 19
Lima Perry 24, DeGraff Riverside 8
Lima Shawnee 9, Wapakoneta 7
Lisbon David Anderson 39, E. Palestine 13
London 34, Spring. Shawnee 7
London Madison Plains 28, S. Charleston SE 7
Lore City Buckeye Trail 50, Strasburg-Franklin 14
Louisville Aquinas 21, Rootstown 0
Lucas 42, Troy Christian 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 55, Uhrichsville Claymont 13
Mantua Crestwood 42, Burton Berkshire 28
Maria Stein Marion Local 28, St. Henry 0
Marion Elgin 44, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 28
Marion Harding 14, Mansfield Madison 7
Marysville 31, Thomas Worthington 0
Massillon 28, Cle. Benedictine 10
McDonald 34, Mineral Ridge 14
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 21, Crestline 13
Medina 61, Elyria 7
Medina Highland 44, Macedonia Nordonia 38, OT
Mentor 38, Brunswick 0
Middletown Madison Senior 30, Carlisle 20
Milan Edison 22, Oak Harbor 16
Milford Center Fairbanks 35, N. Lewisburg Triad 21
Millbury Lake 30, Bloomdale Elmwood 13
Millersburg W. Holmes 16, Lexington 0
Milton-Union 26, Camden Preble Shawnee 8
Minster 10, Delphos St. John’s 7
Mogadore 29, Ravenna SE 7
Mogadore Field 42, Ravenna 14
Monroeville 21, Plymouth 12
Morrow Little Miami 55, Loveland 20
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 14, Van Buren 10
Mt. Orab Western Brown 29, Goshen 15
N. Baltimore 58, Vanlue 22
N. Can. Hoover 45, Louisville 21
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 20, Sycamore Mohawk 14
Navarre Fairless 38, Wooster Triway 0
Nelsonville-York 17, McArthur Vinton County 14, 2OT
New Albany 49, Galloway Westland 0
New Concord John Glenn 26, Zanesville Maysville 0
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 54, Bucyrus 10
Newark Licking Valley 28, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14
Niles McKinley 35, Struthers 28
Norwalk 38, Sandusky Perkins 28
Oak Hill 27, Minford 21
Oberlin Firelands 55, Lorain Clearview 0
Olmsted Falls 47, N. Ridgeville 16
Ontario 41, Bellville Clear Fork 14
Orrville 27, Loudonville 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 20, Lima Bath 17
Parkersburg, W.Va. 34, Marietta 20
Parma Hts. Holy Name 34, Rocky River 0
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34, Bay Village Bay 28
Parma Padua 35, Chardon NDCL 21
Pemberville Eastwood 14, Rossford 0
Peninsula Woodridge 52, Akr. Springfield 0
Perrysburg 31, Napoleon 14
Pickerington Cent. 43, Groveport-Madison 3
Pickerington N. 47, Grove City 24
Piqua 27, Riverside Stebbins 0
Poland Seminary 44, Cortland Lakeview 6
Port Clinton 54, Willard 0
Portsmouth W. 28, Lucasville Valley 14
Powell Olentangy Liberty 38, Hilliard Bradley 17
Proctorville Fairland 47, S. Point 7
Reedsville Eastern 10, Waterford 8
Richmond Edison 41, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 7
Richwood N. Union 22, Spring. NW 7
Salineville Southern 33, Columbiana 14
Sebring McKinley 20, Atwater Waterloo 6
Shelby 42, Galion 6
Sherwood Fairview 69, Woodlan, Ind. 0
Sidney 28, Xenia 21
Springboro 35, Centerville 22
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 37, Cin. Summit Country Day 8
St. Clairsville 27, Martins Ferry 6
St. Paris Graham 47, Urbana 14
Stow-Munroe Falls 21, N. Royalton 14
Streetsboro 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 28
Sugar Grove Berne Union 41, Corning Miller 18
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 21
Sullivan Black River 49, Oberlin 8
Sunbury Big Walnut 31, Worthington Kilbourne 0
Sylvania Northview 42, Maumee 0
Thornville Sheridan 42, Philo 14
Tiffin Calvert 10, Kansas Lakota 7
Tipp City Bethel 34, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 13
Tipp City Tippecanoe 30, Troy 26
Tol. Ottawa Hills 32, Oregon Stritch 14
Tontogany Otsego 32, Genoa Area 0
Trenton Edgewood 34, Oxford Talawanda 14
Uniontown Lake 35, Can. Glenoak 0
Van Wert 34, St. Marys Memorial 28
Vandalia Butler 17, Greenville 6
Versailles 21, Rockford Parkway 12
Vienna Mathews 35, Southington Chalker 0
Vincent Warren 41, Pomeroy Meigs 0
W. Chester Lakota W. 21, Fairfield 7
W. Jefferson 44, W. Liberty-Salem 20
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 7
Washington C.H. 47, Hillsboro 14
Wauseon 51, Hamler Patrick Henry 7
Waverly 36, Wheelersburg 35, OT
Waynesfield-Goshen 20, Morral Ridgedale 16
West Salem Northwestern 7, Dalton 6
Westerville Cent. 43, Gahanna Lincoln 0
Westerville N. 21, Canal Winchester 7
Westerville S. 59, Delaware Hayes 20
Westlake 28, Cuyahoga Falls 26
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 35, Shadyside 17
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 27, Sylvania Southview 0
Williamsport Westfall 36, Chillicothe Huntington 0
Willoughby S. 34, Madison 8
Windham 40, Ashtabula St. John 6
Wintersville Indian Creek 30, Rayland Buckeye 8
Wooster 33, Mt. Vernon 23
Worthington Christian 40, Day. Christian 14
Youngs. Boardman 54, Warren Howland 19
Youngs. Ursuline 42, Youngs. East 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Akr. Buchtel, ppd.
Athens vs. Wellston, ccd.
Fremont St. Joseph vs. Sandusky St. Mary, ccd.
Ravenna SE vs. Willard, ccd.
