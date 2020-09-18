PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy of the New Church 14, Riverside 7

Aliquippa 44, Ambridge 0

Belle Vernon 45, West Mifflin 0

Bellwood-Antis 47, Everett 0

Bentworth 14, Monessen 6

Berwick 37, Pittston Area 14

Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Forest Hills 0

Brentwood 37, Quaker Valley 20

Cambridge Springs 13, Maplewood 0

Carmichaels 43, Mapletown 8

Central Cambria 28, Cambria Heights 0

Central Mountain 7, Selinsgrove 3

Central Valley 49, Blackhawk 6

Central York 55, Red Lion 0

Chartiers Valley 9, South Fayette 7

Chartiers-Houston 21, Bethlehem Center 6

Chestnut Ridge 37, Bishop McCort 6

Clairton 59, Leechburg 14

Coudersport 52, Port Allegany 6

Dallas 48, Wyoming Valley West 12

Danville 55, Midd-West 22

Delone 38, York County Tech 0

Donegal 42, Annville-Cleona 14

Eisenhower 55, Iroquois 6

Elk County Catholic 32, Cameron County 6

Erie McDowell 45, Butler 7

General McLane 35, Corry 0

Governor Mifflin 48, West Lawn Wilson 7

Greater Latrobe 35, Mount Pleasant 7

Greensburg Salem 13, Knoch 12

Hampton 17, Armstrong 0

Hickory 21, Sharon 10

Hughesville 37, Warrior Run 13

Jersey Shore 53, Shikellamy 0

Karns City 55, Dubois 14

Lakeview 26, Cochranton 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Solanco 15

Lebanon 39, Northern Lebanon 7

Mahanoy Area 31, Schuylkill Haven 20

McGuffey 40, Charleroi 6

Meyersdale 14, Blacklick Valley 6

Moniteau 21, Punxsutawney 14

Moon 17, North Hills 0

Muncy 42, Bucktail 24

Musselman, W.Va. 43, Hollidaysburg 7

New Brighton 6, Ellwood City 0

New Oxford 24, Susquehannock 2

North Penn-Mansfield 17, Wellsboro 14

North Schuylkill 41, Pine Grove 19

Northern Bedford 40, Glendale 0

Northwest Area 21, Montgomery 10

Oil City 38, Meadville 14

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 41, Burgettstown 0

Palisades 42, Wilson 20

Plum 48, Indiana 10

Pottsville Nativity 27, Pequea Valley 23

Reynolds 47, Mercer 0

Seneca Valley 38, Hempfield Area 0

Shaler 40, West Allegheny 7

Shamokin 37, Milton 6

Sharpsville 14, Greenville 6

Southern Columbia 41, Bloomsburg 0

Tussey Mountain 33, Claysburg-Kimmel 26

Union/AC Valley(FB) 14, Keystone 7

United 8, Bishop Carroll 0

Washington 55, Waynesburg Central 0

Williams Valley 54, Shenandoah Valley 0

Williamsport 35, Wyoming Area 14

Wyalusing 46, Cowanesque Valley 21

Wyomissing 45, Hamburg 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allentown Dieruff vs. Pocono Mountain West, ccd.

Bethlehem Liberty vs. Stroudsburg, ccd.

Brashear vs. Brooke, W.Va., ppd.

Brockway vs. Coudersport, ccd.

California vs. West Greene, ppd.

Cameron County vs. Keystone, ccd.

Catasauqua vs. Panther Valley, ccd.

Conestoga Valley vs. Daniel Boone, ccd.

Cumberland Valley vs. Carlisle, ccd.

Gettysburg vs. West York, ccd.

Juniata vs. Steelton-Highspire, ccd.

Kennard-Dale vs. Muhlenberg, ccd.

Lancaster McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, ccd.

Martin Luther King vs. West Lawn Wilson, ccd.

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. vs. James Buchanan, ccd.

North Allegheny vs. Baldwin, ppd.

Northampton vs. East Stroudsburg North, ccd.

Otto-Eldred vs. Union/AC Valley(FB), ccd.

Palmerton vs. Marian Catholic, ccd.

Parkland vs. Bethlehem Freedom, ccd.

Pequea Valley vs. Maryland Christian, Md., ccd.

Pocono Mountain East vs. Allentown Allen, ccd.

Pottstown vs. Methacton, ccd.

Punxsutawney vs. St. Marys, ccd.

Reading vs. Owen J Roberts, ccd.

Salisbury vs. Jim Thorpe, ccd.

Sheffield vs. Curwensville, ccd.

Shenandoah Valley vs. Pine Grove, ccd.

Twin Valley vs. Kutztown, ccd.

Upper Perkiomen vs. Schuylkill Valley, ccd.

Valley View vs. Scranton, ccd.

Wallenpaupack vs. Lakeland, ccd.

Wellsboro vs. Shikellamy, ccd.

West Scranton vs. Mid Valley, ccd.

___

