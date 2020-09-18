Charlotte’s Web Corn Maze Ribbon Cutting at McDonald’s Greenhouse and Corn Maze

ZANESVILLE, OH – Today was the ribbon cutting for Charlotte’s Web Corn Maze at McDonald’s Green House and Corn Maze.

This year is the 15th season for the corn maze and this year’s theme is Charlotte’s Web. Lots of work goes into the corn maze design which features Charlotte, Wilbur, and the famous web reading ‘Some Pig’.

“We think about it from year to year. When we ended last fall we kind of started thinking about the theme for the next year. Every year we just try a different theme. We try to poke out designs we think will be functional in the corn. And work out for us to mow into the corn and we go from there. This year it took about 3, 3 and a half hours to mow the maze in there with out first initial mowing. To get the design in there, and then we’re hopeful that it does look like what it’s supposed to when we draw it out,” Owner James McDonald said.

Admission is $7 per person over the age of two and includes all activities. Concessions will also be available on the weekends.

“We have the corn maze obviously, but we have a jumping pillow, we have a large petting zoo barn with many animals. Also we have a hay wagon ride, barrel rides, pedal tractors. We have a gaga pit, we have a lot of different activities for the people to enjoy. Just get out and enjoy nature and enjoy the outdoors. We have candied nuts, fudge, we have regular concessions on the weekends. We’ll have hot dogs, coneydogs and things along that line.”

McDonald’s Corn Maze opens Saturday September 19th through November 1st. They will be open 7 days a week. Weekdays 9 am to 6 pm, Saturdays 9 am to 7 pm and Sundays 11 am to 6 pm.