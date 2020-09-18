Animal Shelter Society Shares Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE – This week’s pet is a 2-year-old terrier mix named Ricky Rockett. Ricky is an energetic dog and enjoys all kinds of company.

“He is just the sweetest. He’s very high energy but he will be a great family dog. He is good with cats, kids, other dogs… you name it,” Animal Shelter Society Board Member Lindsay Dare said.

The Shelter Society is closed to the public because of COVID so if you’re interested in adopting Ricky Rocket or any other pet, you are asked to give a call and staff will set up a meet and greet for yourself and the animal. Dare also shared details about the Society’s next fundraising event.

“This October 15th will be our first annual Barktoberfest at Vista View Golf Course with Bo Moyer being the chair of that. It’s going to be a great day filled with good food, good music, some brews, and a live auction so if you’re interested in that we’ll have more details coming to our Facebook page soon and you can also give us a call,” Dare said.

The Shelter Society also wants to extend its gratitude for a successful Day in the Dog House event this past Wednesday.

For more information on Barktoberfest, visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheAnimalShelterSocietyInc/