A brief look at Friday’s second round of the U.S. Open

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — A glance at Friday’s second round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot (All times EDT):

LEADING: Patrick Reed shot even-par 70 to head into the weekend with a one-shot lead at 4-under 136.

FOLLOWING: Bryson DeChambeau made eagle on his final hole, the par-5 ninth, to shoot 68. He trails by one.

IN THE MIX: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Harris English, Justin Thomas, all at 2 under, and Jason Kokrak, at 1 under, are the only other players under par.

RISING, RISING: At the start of the round, the cut was projected at 3 over. It ended up at 6 over, which brought a group of 14, including Jason Day and Rickie Fowler, back for the weekend.

TIGER WATCH: Tiger Woods never got going, and shot 77 to miss the cut at 10 over. He has missed cuts in eight of his last 15 majors.

PHIL WATCH: Phil Mickelson’s score of 153 is his highest 36-hole score in a U.S. Open.

STAT OF THE DAY: Winged Foot played 2.69 shots harder in the second round than the first, a U.S. Open record for the largest jump in difficulty between rounds.

SHOT OF THE DAY: DeChambeau hit 9-iron from 170 yards to 12 feet on No. 9 to set up eagle and get to 3 under.

QUOTABLE: “It’s almost like they set it up to ease our way into it, and then showed us what it’s supposed to really be like.” —Reed.

ON THE AIR: Streaming: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Peacock). Televison: 11 a.m to 7:30 p.m. (NBC).