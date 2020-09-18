Updated on Thursday, 17 September 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT:

TONIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight, and then partly cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 49°. North winds at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 67°. Breezy, with north winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies during the early evening will give way to clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40°. Breezy, with north winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 66°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 39°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: Clear skies during the morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the afternoon. Highs around 69°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 42°.

MONDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 70°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 44°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 74°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 50°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 52°.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a cold front is trying to move through Ohio this afternoon, and in doing so it is helping to bring some mostly cloudy skies into our region. Meanwhile, the remnants of Sally are located in Georgia, and excess mid-level moisture is being brought up into southern West Virginia and Maryland. This is resulting in thick cloud cover being present around the Mid-Atlantic and just off to our East. Meanwhile, temperatures in our region have been in the lower-70s all afternoon, with rather thick cloud cover. As of the latest observation from KZZV, the cloud base was around 2,400 feet, but earlier it was down to around 2,000 feet.

The cold front will likely begin to weaken even more as it moves towards the Ohio River early this evening. Meanwhile, the loss of daytime heating will likely result in the loss of these thick clouds. However, high level cirrus clouds are going to remain in or nearby our region throughout the evening and overnight tonight. In addition, some haze from the smoke, courtesy of the wildfires out West, will be present. Otherwise; a large area of high pressure will set up across the Great Lakes Region tonight. This will allow for temperatures in our region to drop down to around 47° – 51°. As we head towards sunrise, however, some mid-level, and possibly some low-level clouds, may return into our region. The northerly breeze moving off Lake Erie, may create enough of a temperature difference that if the winds are in the right direction, some clouds around the Cleveland Metro overnight tonight may try to move into our region towards sunrise.

The partly cloudy skies will remain possible into early Friday Morning. Afterwards, the temperature difference across Lake Erie will likely lessen up a bit, and this will leave us with mostly clear skies during the late morning and afternoon. However, the remnants of Sally will be moving off the coast of Virginia and North Carolina during the day Friday. Because of this, high level cirrus clouds may still be present during the day, and some afternoon pop-up clouds will also be possible during the afternoon in our region. Meanwhile, our area of high pressure will be intensifying, and this will likely create a little bit of a pressure gradient along the Appalachian Mountains. For this reason, I am expecting that north winds may gust upwards of 30 mph during the late morning and afternoon in our region.

The area of high pressure will remain in place over the weekend. This will lead us to likely have clear skies during the day Saturday and overnight Saturday Night. Highs on Saturday Afternoon will be around 64° – 68°, with overnight lows on Saturday Night around 37° – 41°. At this point, I am not expecting any frost for the Zanesville area. However, if the temperatures look like they will be any cooler, then it could be a possibility in some areas.

Otherwise; the high pressure splits a bit, and eventually moves to our south by Tuesday. Our next area of low pressure will develop back around Montana and the Canadian Prairies on Wednesday, and then it may try to push a cold front through Ohio during the day Thursday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

