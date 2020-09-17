Woman Stabbed in Newark

An early morning stabbing is under investigation in Newark.

Newark Police said just before 5AM Wednesday they were called to an apartment at 277 North 10th Street where they located a 27-year-old female victim.

Police said 27-year-old Haley Rakaska, of Newark, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in critical condition.

Officer found several children in the residence, they were all found unharmed.

A suspect in the case 21-year-old Harley Morgan, of Newark, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

The case is being reviewed by the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office for attempted murder, aggravated burglary and other charges.