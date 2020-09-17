White Sox clinch first postseason berth since 2008

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox clinched their first postseason berth since 2008, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-3 Thursday as Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run, seventh-inning rally.

Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the second-place Twins (31-21) in the AL Central. The White Sox assured themselves of no worse than a wild-card berth.

José Abreu homered and drove in two runs and Edwin Encarnación also homered for Chicago, which won three of four in the series.

Chicago trailed 3-2 in the seventh when Abreu beat out an infield hit on a slow grounder that drove in Jarrod Dyson from third base. Jiménez followed with a go-ahead double.

Codi Heuer (3-0) pitched a scoreless 1 2/3 innings, and Alex Colomé got four outs for his 12th save in 13 chances. Tyler Clippard (1-1) gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Byron Buxton homered twice, giving him seven in his last nine games and 12 this season. Josh Donaldson also went deep for Minnesota and was ejected for kicking dirt on home plate. He had been upset by a pair of strike calls by plate umpire Dan Bellino.

RAYS 3, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Michael Perez doubled off César Valdez (1-1) and scored during the pivotal seventh inning of the doubleheader opener, and Tampa Bay edged closer to a playoff berth.

The AL East-leading Rays would clinch a spot in the expanded postseason with a victory in Game 2.

Diego Castillo (3-0) won after allowing a tying, two-out RBI single to Ryan Mountcastle.

RED SOX 5, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) pitched five shutout innings, Rafael Devers had a three-run homer and Kevin Plawecki hit a two-run single for Boston.

Seeking its first postseason appearance since winning the 2003 World Series, second-place Miami fell three games behind NL East-leading Atlanta, which was idle.

Matt Barnes got three straight out for his eighth save in 11 chances. Jose Ureña (0-2) allowed two runs, five hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.

ANGELS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer and Mike Trout drove in two runs.

David Fletcher and Taylor Ward had three hits apiece for the Angels, who took to a 6-0 lead in the third inning and had 14 hits on the way to their ninth win in 14 games. Jared Walsh extended his Angels record by scoring a run and driving in a run in his ninth consecutive game.

Griffin Canning (1-3) won in his 10th start this season, throwing five innings of six-hit ball with seven strikeouts.

Alex Young (2-4) yielded six runs on eight hits while failing to get out of the third inning.

GIANTS 6, MARINERS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning, sending Seattle to a second home defeat played in San Francisco’s ballpark because of dangerous air quality in Western Washington. The Mariners headed to San Diego for a series moved from Seattle to Petco Park.

Darin Ruf homered in the second inning to back Giants starter Tyler Anderson, who hurt his own cause when he was ejected in the bottom of the third by plate umpire Edwin Moscoso for emphatically expressing his displeasure with a walk to Kyle Lewis.

Wandy Peralta followed Anderson and threw 49 pitches over a career-high three innings, and Rico Garcia (1-1) worked one inning for his first major league win. Sam Selman finished for his first career save, stranding two runners when Lewis lined out and Kyle Seager flied out.

Kendall Graveman (0-3) was the loser.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports