PREP FOOTBALL=

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Downingtown West vs. Penn Wood, ccd.

Garnet Valley vs. Conestoga, ccd.

Great Valley vs. West Chester Henderson, ccd.

Oxford vs. West Chester East, ccd.

Radnor vs. Penncrest, ppd.

Springfield Montco vs. William Tennent, ppd. to Sep 26th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/