Steelers eye hot start in home opener against Broncos

DENVER (0-1) at PITTSBURGH (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Steelers by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Broncos 0-1; Steelers 1-0

SERIES RECORD – Broncos lead 20-11-1

LAST MEETING – Broncos beat Steelers 24-17 on Nov. 25, 2018 at Denver

LAST WEEK’S RESULT: Broncos lost to Titans 16-14; Steelers beat Giants 26-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Broncos No. 24, Steelers No. 6.

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (20T), PASS (19).

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (19), PASS (21).

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (8), PASS (21T).

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (1), PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos own best record against Steelers of any AFC team. Denver has won four of last five meetings. … The Broncos placed CB A.J. Bouye on IR with a sprained shoulder, so he’ll miss a minimum of three weeks. … RB Melvin Gordon rushed for 78 yards and a TD in his Denver debut. … WR Courtland Sutton missed opener with sprained shoulder joint but returned to practice this week. He averaged 78 receiving yards on the road last season. … TE Noah Fant matched a career high with five catches for 81 yards and a TD last week — all in the first half. … In his Denver debut, DT Jurrell Casey had a half-dozen tackles and a career-best two pass breakups against his former team. … ILB Alexander Johnson’s dozen tackles led the Broncos in Week 1. … OLB Jeremiah Attaochu had Denver’s only sack in Week 1. He had two tackles for loss in his only career game against the Steelers, in 2015 while with the Chargers. … Rookie CBs Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey played more than half of the team’s snaps last week. … With Shelby Harris’ blocked field goal in Week 1, the Broncos have six blocked kicks since 2018, tied with the Patriots for most in the NFL. … OLB Bradley Chubb had two quarterback hits in his return to action after missing most of last season with a torn ACL. … Broncos have given up the lead in the final 30 seconds six times in head coach Vic Fangio’s 17 games, losing four of them. … Steelers are 50-34-3 all-time in home openers, 15-4 at Heinz Field. … Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger tossed three TDs in Week 1 victory against Giants in return from right elbow surgery. … Roethlisberger needs 250 yards passing to move to surpass Eli Manning for seventh all-time on NFL career list. Roethlisberger’s next TD pass will move him by Manning for eighth in career (367). … Pittsburgh WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is first player in NFL history to reach 200 career receptions before 23rd birthday. … Pittsburgh RB Benny Snell likely to have bigger workload with starter James Conner nursing ankle injury. Snell posted career-best 113 yards rushing in opening win against Giants. … Steelers OL Chukwuma Okorafor takes over at RT for injured Zach Banner. Pittsburgh RG David DeCastro could miss second straight start with knee injury. … Steelers limited Giants to league-low 29 yards rushing in opener. … Pittsburgh sacked Daniel Jones twice in Week 1, extending streak of games with at least one sack to 54, fifth longest in NFL history. … Fantasy tip: Roethlisberger typically comes out hot at Heinz Field. Two-time Super Bowl winner has 11 TDs in home openers dating to 2015.

