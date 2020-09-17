Slumping Indians look to break 8-game losing streak against Tigers

Cleveland Indians (26-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (21-27, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Shane Bieber (7-1, 1.53 ERA) Detroit: Casey Mize (0-1, 5.85 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

The Tigers are 10-20 against AL Central opponents. Detroit’s lineup has 56 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads them with eight homers.

The Indians are 16-16 against AL Central Division opponents. Cleveland’s lineup has 47 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 11 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 28 RBIs and is batting .333.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 28 RBIs and is batting .261.

INJURIES: Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

