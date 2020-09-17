St. Louis Cardinals (22-23, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-34, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Dakota Hudson (3-2, 2.92 ERA) Pittsburgh: Steven Brault (0-3, 4.73 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh’s Bell puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Cardinals.

The Pirates are 12-19 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .279 is last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the club with an OBP of .335.

The Cardinals have gone 15-15 against division opponents. St. Louis has hit 43 home runs as a team this season. Brad Miller leads the club with seven, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moran leads the Pirates with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .486.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .497.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow), Kolten Wong: (left side).

___

