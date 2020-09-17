New York Mets (22-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-24, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Seth Lugo (2-3, 2.63 ERA) Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (5-3, 2.40 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York’s Smith puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Phillies.

The Phillies are 20-15 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .334, good for fourth in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a mark of .384.

The Mets are 14-18 against NL East Division opponents. New York has slugged .462, good for fourth in the majors. Dominic Smith leads the club with a .615 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen leads the Phillies with 30 RBIs and is batting .259.

Smith leads the Mets with 25 extra base hits and is batting .329.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Jay Bruce: (quad), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jacob deGrom: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.