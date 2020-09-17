Muskingum Co. Center for Seniors not yet re-opening its doors

ZANESVILLE – Governor DeWine announced that both adult day care centers and senior centers can re-open on September 21st. The County Center for Seniors is choosing to stay closed for a longer period of time because of how vulnerable seniors can be to the Corona Virus.

“In order to keep the Seniors of Muskingum County safe and to be able to continue the services that we most definitely need to be able to continue to provide – being home delivered meals, transportation, and support services, it is in the best interest of the center and our seniors to not re-open at this time,” Muskingum County Center for Seniors Ann Combs said.

Combs said for the seniors who regularly attend the center, staff is working on a proper way to accommodate them.

“A lot of agencies and businesses are relying on technology at this time and unfortunately, for seniors, that is a difficult option for them to consider because its something they’re not familiar with or used to. So, we’re going to be utilizing our phone systems and reaching out to folks and trying to find a way to truly provide socialization in a truly different way,” Combs said.

Combs does not know when the center will re-open at this time. The Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center and Coshocton Senior Center are also choosing to remain closed.