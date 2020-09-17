Muskingum Behavioral Health Provides Update on Pearl House Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, OH – Muskingum Behavioral Health is pleased to share an important update regarding Pearl House Zanesville, a recovery residence for individuals and families recovering from addiction.

Demolition of the building on the corner of South and Third Streets is anticipated to begin in mid-October. Construction will immediately follow demolition and is expected to take 13-14 months.

“I have signed the papers to award the bid, so as soon as the developer gives the go ahead the demolition team will come in and take those out immediately. That will not take much time then the construction folks will show up and they’re anticipating 13-14 months of construction. This is not a small project. This is a 34 unit, 1, 2, 3, bedroom apartments,” Muskingum Behavioral Health Chief Executive Officer Steve Carrel said.

Pearl House Zanesville is a $7.9 million project, funding comes from private and public sources. No local tax dollars are funding this project. Recently announced additional funds have been awarded from the State of Ohio for the Pearl House.

“The $500,000 that was just announced is coming from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. A number of years ago the department started setting money aside for housing and recovery housing… This afforded us an opportunity to join with a developer and put together a large project.”

Carrel says that while they are excited to get moving on this project, no applications will be taken at this time for Pearl House. Carrel expects applications to begin late summer of 2021.