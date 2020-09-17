Mets’ ace deGrom day-to-day with sore right hamstring

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is day-to-day after leaving his start Wednesday night with a right hamstring spasm.

Manager Luis Rojas said deGrom played catch without pain on Thursday and had “bounced back after yesterday’s scary moment.”

He exited after a surprisingly rough two innings that could put a wrinkle in his bid for a third straight NL Cy Young Award.

The right-hander was pulled after only 40 pitches and one strikeout. He allowed three earned runs in a game for the the first time this season, pushing his ERA back over 2.00 at 2.09.

“Apparently we caught it early,” Rojas said.

