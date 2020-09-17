Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .373; LeMahieu, New York, .373; Candelario, Detroit, .333; J.Abreu, Chicago, .327; Verdugo, Boston, .326; Cruz, Minnesota, .321; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, .312; T.Hernández, Toronto, .308; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .305; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .302.

RUNS_T.Anderson, Chicago, 41; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; J.Abreu, Chicago, 37; LeMahieu, New York, 35; Voit, New York, 35; Lewis, Seattle, 34; Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Verdugo, Boston, 33; Biggio, Toronto, 31; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 31; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 49; Voit, New York, 45; Trout, Los Angeles, 40; Olson, Oakland, 38; Tucker, Houston, 37; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Seager, Seattle, 33; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 33; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Cruz, Minnesota, 32.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 66; T.Anderson, Chicago, 62; Verdugo, Boston, 58; Merrifield, Kansas City, 57; Devers, Boston, 56; LeMahieu, New York, 56; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 55; Lindor, Cleveland, 55; Candelario, Detroit, 54; Cruz, Minnesota, 54.

DOUBLES_Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 16; Brantley, Houston, 15; Franco, Kansas City, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Devers, Boston, 14; Iglesias, Baltimore, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Alberto, Baltimore, 13; Biggio, Toronto, 13; Choi, Tampa Bay, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Voit, New York, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Abreu, Chicago, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 13; Sanó, Minnesota, 12; 6 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 17; Margot, Tampa Bay, 12; Moore, Seattle, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Grossman, Oakland, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 7-1; Lynn, Texas, 6-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 6-2; Fiers, Oakland, 6-2; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Maeda, Minnesota, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Cease, Chicago, 5-2.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.53; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.19; Lynn, Texas, 2.40; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.42; G.Cole, New York, 3.00; Ryu, Toronto, 3.00; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3.12; Cease, Chicago, 3.20; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3.27; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.49.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 102; G.Cole, New York, 87; Giolito, Chicago, 86; Lynn, Texas, 79; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 73; Bundy, Los Angeles, 69; Carrasco, Cleveland, 63; Maeda, Minnesota, 63; Ryu, Toronto, 60; Civale, Cleveland, 59; Heaney, Los Angeles, 59.

