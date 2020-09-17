EPL to air in China again through Tencent deal

Sports
Associated Press13

LONDON (AP) — The English Premier League has found a new broadcast partner in China, with digital media platform Tencent Sports showing games for the rest of the season.

The previous deal with streaming service PPTV was terminated this month due to a financial dispute.

More than half of the remaining 372 games will be aired for free by Tencent, with a subscription required for the other matches.

The deal was agreed ahead of this weekend’s second round of fixtures.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Investigated at home, FIFA head visits Trump, White House

Associated Press

The Latest: A tough test awaits at US Open at Winged Foot

Associated Press

1 in 6 Ohio districts ask to add extra seating for sports

Associated Press