Command Center reports two new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio--The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Thursday that two Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 374 is a 66-year-old woman. This case is recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Case 375 is a 7-year-old boy connected to case 365. This case is recovering at home.

Correction from 9-16-2020: Case 372 is a probable case.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 366 Confirmed Cases • 9 Probable Cases • 375 Total Cases • 33 Active Cases • 3 Current Hospitalization/44 Total Hospitalizations • 2 Deaths