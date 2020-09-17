City working to use two available street sweepers effectively

ZANESVILLE – Mayor Don Mason fond that there was no standard procedure for the daily operation of street cleaners. The Mayor feels there are multiple benefits for using the cleaners often.

“We have two pieces of equipment and we’re running as often as possible both but sometimes just one but the bottom line is we will be cleaning streets throughout the course of the year when the weather is good. The idea again is to improve the aesthetics of the area but also to keep our sewers and drains clear,” Mason said.

Residents can inquire also contact the city to inquire about areas they would like to see cleaned.

“I encourage the public just to send e-mails through our new website to the street department if you have requests for the street sweeper. One of the areas I want to see in the near future, for example, is in the old McIntire Historic Area because I think we can clean out some of the grass that’s grown in between the bricks,” Mason said.

The goal is to use the two sweepers for eighty hours of cleaning per week.