Bid Opening Conducted for new Dog Warden facility

ZANESVILLE – The new building will be over five thousand square feet and built next to the Muskingum County Juvenile Center. The project will cost about $560,000. This is the second time bids have been opened for a new facility.

“The first time we were renovating the building down behind OU-Z near the existing kennel and there was some push back from the neighborhood that didn’t want the noise of the dogs down there and so the Commissioners reconfigured and came up with another site so instead of remodeling the building now we’re going to build a new facility,” Kelly Architectural Services’ Pat Kelly said.

The new building is much more of a suitable environment for the many dogs looking to be adopted.

“They will be able to operate more safely and give the dogs better care in their facility, better veterinarian care and adoption spaces where people can come in comfortably, look at the dogs to assess the dog’s character and whether or not they can get along. You know, it’s more of an adoption friendly facility than what they have right now,” Kelly said.

The Commission will evaluate the bids and will discuss with the contractors next Thursday about which bids to award.