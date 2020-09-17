THURSDAY 9/17:

TODAY: Stray Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Comfortable. High 74°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Low 50°

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. High 66°

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will bring the chance for a few stray showers to SE Ohio today. Otherwise, skies will feature more clouds than sun, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the overnight, with some patchy fog possible. Lows will drop into the lower 50s.

The coolest air of the season begins to move in as we end the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 60s Friday through Sunday. Lows will drop into the lower 40s, with some areas seeing some upper 30s during the same time frame.

We will see temperatures modify a touch as we head into the new work week, with highs near 70 on Monday, and into the lower 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over all the weather over the next 5 to 7 days will be dry, cool and crisp, so Autumn is certainly in the air across SE Ohio!

Have a Great Thursday!

