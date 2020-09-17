Suspect Wanted in Stolen Car Case

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs107

Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a stolen car in Newark.

 The Newark Division of Police reports, during the overnight hours on Sunday, Sept. 13, a suspect stole a white, 2019 Acura from a driveway in the 1400 block of West Quail Run Dr.  

The suspect was seen exiting a dark colored sports style car. The person was described as a young adult with a light complexion, thin build, possible long hair and wearing a grey hoodie. 

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

Woman Stabbed in Newark

Nichole Hannahs

Pence speaks at Muskingum County Fairgrounds

Chip Reid

Venue is Set for Vice President Mike Pence Rally in Zanesville

George Hiotis