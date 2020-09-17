Suspect Wanted in Stolen Car Case

Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a stolen car in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reports, during the overnight hours on Sunday, Sept. 13, a suspect stole a white, 2019 Acura from a driveway in the 1400 block of West Quail Run Dr.

The suspect was seen exiting a dark colored sports style car. The person was described as a young adult with a light complexion, thin build, possible long hair and wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.